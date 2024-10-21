Multilingual Survey and Mapping Tool Launched for State Route 166 Corridor Feedback

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA MARIA, CALIF. – A new safety study has begun on a 7.4-mile stretch of State Route 166 between Guadalupe and Santa Maria. Funded by a Caltrans Sustainable Planning Grant, the study seeks to identify potential safety and mobility investments needed on this corridor.

A key part of the study is a multilingual community survey and interactive mapping tool now available for public input on the project webpage. Residents and travelers in this area are encouraged to share feedback, pinpoint specific areas of concern, and express how they utilize the route and surrounding local roads. The survey will be available for public feedback until August 31, 2025.

“This study marks an important step toward finding safety solutions for Main Street State Route 166, starting with community input,” said SBCAG Executive Director Marjie Kirn. “We have heard concerns about the urgent need to address the needs of all road users in this corridor. Whether it is safety, mobility, or environmental considerations like vehicle emissions and dust abatement, let’s work together to find solutions that improve our quality of life and prioritize supporting historically underrepresented communities.”

The study seeks to enhance current infrastructure and serves as a basis for future grant program applications.

“Public input will lay the groundwork for developing a list of projects and strategies to improve the Corridor, representing community interests and helping us secure future funding,” said Maya Kulkarni, transportation planner for SBCAG. “We are encouraged by the early momentum of this project and collaboration with public safety officials on a safety audit of the corridor and surrounding roads.”

The project team is actively participating in community events to solicit public input, and a public workshop is anticipated for the spring of 2025.

SBCAG is forming a Stakeholder Advisory Committee to guide the planning effort over the next 18 months. Confirmed representatives include Bonipak, the California Highway Patrol, the County Sheriff, the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, the Guadalupe Business Association, and the Santa Maria Valley Railroad.

SBCAG has received a $250,000 Caltrans Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant to conduct the study. Project partners include the Cities of Santa Maria, Guadalupe, and SBCAG. DKS Associates, in collaboration with Psomas, will conduct the study, which is expected to be completed by Fall 2025.

The public is encouraged to find more information and sign up for news alerts on SBCAG website at www.sbcag.org, by calling (805) 961-8900, or by emailing at info@sbcag.org.