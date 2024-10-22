Buffy Jo Grenier Honored as 2024 Extraordinary Educator

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County’s “Extraordinary Educator” 2024 Award will be presented to Buffy Jo Grenier Saturday, October 26th 5-9 pm at the “13th Annual Hoedown” at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum. Each year the DSASBC recognizes an Extraordinary Educator for their outstanding work with individuals with Down syndrome and others with special needs in our community. Buffy became a direct support professional at Alpha Resource Center in 2011 and knew she wanted to stay there for life. Through her love of theater she became involved in AlphaFest and later took over Alpha’s theater program where she teaches a weekly theater games and improv class. She collaborates with her students to create the annual play based on their desires and abilities. Buffy is passionate about writing and directing this play, encouraging her students and all people to be their best self and loves the gift that theatrical exploration gives to everyone. Buffy is truly extraordinary, please join us in celebrating her!

Buffy Jo joins an amazing group of past “Extraordinary Educator” recipients – Kellogg School’s Coach Claudia Watters, Goleta Union School District’s Adaptive PE Teacher Michael Galvan, El Camino School’s Linda Sparkuhl, Brandon School’s Jackie Zaida, Alpha Resource Center’s Amy Buesker Pallotti, Special Education/Transition Teacher Cindy Rief, Goleta Valley Junior High School Special Education teacher Cameron Stewart, Brandon School’s Laura Herrera, Peabody Charter School’s Danelle Hurtado and Dos Pueblos’ Chef Terri Ingram. Please join us as we award and honor this year’s winner, Buffy Jo Grenier, at our annual celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Families, friends and supporters of the DSASBC celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness month and Halloween. It will be an evening full of great BBQ dinner, dancing to live music from The Dusty Jugz, silent auction, costume contest, tons of activities for the kids and more – a fun time is sure to be had by all. The event is from 5-9 pm Ticket prices are $20 adults & $10 kids – that includes dinner, dancin’ & activities. Tickets are available at www.dsasbc.org and at the door. This year’s event is generously sponsored by George, Shari and Megan Isaac.

Visit www.dsasbc.org to find out more of the DSASBC events. “Extraordinary – Just Like you”