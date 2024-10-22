California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Reminds Californians Who Missed The Traditional Registration Deadline That They Still Have the Opportunity to Register and Vote 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., reminds Californians who missed the October 21 deadline to register to vote or update their voter registration for the November 5, 2024, General Election, that they can participate in “Same Day” voter registration and cast a ballot by visiting their county elections office or any vote center or polling place in their county of residence.

“If you missed the traditional voter registration deadline, you still have an opportunity to cast a ballot,” Secretary of State Weber said. “You don’t have to wait for Election Day! To minimize wait times, I encourage Californians who need “Same Day” voter registration to visit an early voting location or their county elections office before Election Day to ensure their voices are heard.”

Eligible citizens who miss the October 21 deadline have the option to participate in the “Same Day” voter registration process at their local county elections office or any in-person voting location in their county. Californians who participate in same day registration will be asked to fill out a voter registration form and be provided a ballot. These ballots will be counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.

Voters can complete the “Same Day” voter registration process all the way through Election Day on November 5, 2024. Questions about the same day voter registration process should be directed to their county elections office.

For a list of early voting locations by county where voters can complete the “Same-Day” voter registration process, visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

Voters who are unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it online at: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Active registered voters can track their ballot by signing up at: wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov to receive automatic text, email, or voice status alerts, including that their ballot has been received, counted, or needs to be corrected before their ballot can be counted.

Important Dates

Ballot drop-off locations opened on October 8, 2024. A complete list of drop box locations can be found on the Secretary of State’s Early Voting and Vote-by-Mail Ballot Drop-off Locations webpage at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

Vote centers open for early in-person voting in all Voter’s Choice Act counties beginning on October 26, 2024.

Mailed vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by November 12, 2024.

Information about county elections offices can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices.

Upcoming California key dates and deadlines for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-nov-5-2024/key-dates-deadlines.

The November 5, 2024, General Election Calendar can be found at elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2024-primary/section-08-general-election-calendar.pdf.