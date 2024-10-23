Jennifer Smith, a member of the Goleta Planning Commission who moved to District 3 in January 2024, is running for City Council against lifelong District 3 resident and frequent City Council attendee, Ethan Woodill. Ms. Smith previously lived in District 4. As planning commissioner, she voted for high density housing at project sites such as Kenwood Village. Now that she moved to District 3, she states she can not vote on Kenwood Village. An email she sent me in November 2023 states, “I am sorry to say that I have developed a conflict of interest on the matters to be considered at the continued meeting which I will announce at the meeting, so I will have to recuse myself from deliberation and vote on the Housing Element items.”

In the past two years, District 3 is the only district that has not had an official or unofficial City Councilmember. Districts 1, 2 and 4 have City Councilmembers advocating for them. As a result, the other councilmembers, who advocate/vote for the best interests of their own districts, voted to take millions of dollars from District 3 and give it to District 2 — Old Town. If we elect Ms. Smith, she will have to leave the room when certain issues are discussed/voted on for District 3 and the City Councilmembers from the other districts will continue to have the opportunity to take more money away from District 3.

I do acknowledge there is nothing wrong with Ms. Smith having to recuse herself from various issues/projects. But District 3 should not have to pay the price for having a City Councilmember who can not advocate for us. Alternatively, Ethan Woodill has stated he does not have any conflicts with any issues/projects in District 3, so he will be able to fight/vote for issues that affect the people of District 3.

There will be a lot of projects coming up in District 3 and the surrounding area in the next few years, including Kenwood Village; Colusa, and the County of Santa Barbara project Glen Annie golf course. We need someone who can participate in the conversations.

Vote for Ethan Woodill for City Council so he can fight for/vote for issues in District 3. Ms. Smith will continue to be able to work on the Planning Commission. We will have the best of both worlds, so to speak.