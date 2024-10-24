CenCal Health to Invest $6M in Workforce Development on Central Coast

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – October 2024 – CenCal Health, the local Medi-Cal health plan serving nearly 240,000 members in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, announced its commitment to a $6 million investment to support access to healthcare through the newly developed Medi-Cal Capacity, Access and Workforce Development Grant Program. The investment is intended to expand capacity through strategic funding aimed at healthcare provider recruitment, workforce training and education, and overall provider practice support. Aligned with the needs identified in the latest Community Assessment Reports for Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, this 3-year grant program, beginning January 2025, will focus on behavioral health, pediatrics and primary care, and specialty care services. CenCal Health partners with over 5,000 physicians, hospitals, and other providers in delivering health care services to its members.

“This grant program presents a key opportunity for CenCal Health to support our local medical community in addressing our region’s healthcare needs,” said Marina Owen, CenCal Health CEO. “Our Board of Directors – made up of health professionals and community leaders – is united in carrying out this strategy to broaden access to care for all residents on the Central Coast, including CenCal Health members.”

Investment Framework

Potential grant applicants include healthcare organizations such as primary care clinics and behavioral health practices who are contracted Medi-Cal providers orthose who are interested in joining the CenCal Health provider network; community agencies serving the Medi-Cal population; organizations developing education pathways or supporting technical and healthcaretraining, and entities focused on bolstering the healthcare workforce. “Having a strong local healthcare workforce is vital for serving our diverse communities,” said Nicholas Drews, San Luis Obispo County Health Agency Director. “I appreciate that CenCal Health’s Board of Directors is supporting the issue of access to care through this grant program and that CenCal Health’s leadership acknowledges the very real workforce challenges.” Drews is also a member of the CenCal Health Board of Directors, and served on the Access to Care Program subcommittee that originated the Medi-Cal Capacity, Access and Workforce Development Grant Program. Other CenCal Health Board Directors who are members of the Access to Care Program Subcommittee are Kieran Shah, President and CEO of VNA Health, and CenCal Health Board Vice Chair, Antonette “Toni” Navarro, LMFT, Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Director, and San Luis Obispo physician René Bravo, MD., Bravo Pediatrics.

“The program will help us expand access to healthcare professionals and other personnel as well as offer education and training to Central Coast residents looking for a career or career advancement in healthcare. Funding activities can include infrastructure, equipment, and capital expansion for a provider’s practice. The combined effort will grow healthcare capacity, providing more access for all,” said Mouhanad Hammami, MD, MHSA, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director and CenCal Health Board member.

Areas of Focus

To focus on key needs, CenCal Health referenced internal data, including two annually conducted reports and a biannual member survey managed by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) as well as recent Community Assessment Reports from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. “It was clear that most pressing areas to improve are Behavioral Health, Pediatric Services and Primary Care, and Specialty Care,” said Dr. Bravo, a local pediatrician and Medi-Cal provider. “Specifically, we want to focus on pediatrician recruitment and retention and other support for pediatric practices to increase Child and Adolescent Well Care Visits. Similarly, we need to open up opportunities for Adolescent and Adult Depression Screenings and increase the number of behavioral health providers to enhance treatment options for patients.”

Funding of Investment

The workforce investment of $6 million will be through an application-based grant process. The program will make available competitive 12-month grants through three rounds of funding. Program applications and additional information on the grant program will be available early in 2025 at cencalhealth.org/providers/medi-cal-capacity

“I want to express my gratitude to our Board of Directors who contributed to this innovative program that will support the local medical community on the Central Coast,” said Owen. “This initiative marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment and journey to improve access and create healthier communities.”

More information on CenCal Health is available at cencalhealth.org and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About CenCal Health

CenCal Health is the local Medi-Cal health plan that partners with over 5,000 physicians, hospitals, and other providers in delivering health care services to nearly 240,000 members in its two-county service area – one in three residents of Santa Barbara County and one in four residents of San Luis Obispo County. Marking four decades of serving the most vulnerable, CenCal Health prioritizes cultivating community partnerships; advancing quality and health equity; expanding its service role and reach in the community; and organizing for impact and effectiveness. With a vision to be a trusted leader in advancing health equity so that the communities we serve thrive and achieve optimal health, CenCal Health invites the public to review its 2024 Community Report at www.cencal2024.org