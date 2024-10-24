Child and Adult Care Food Program Public Media Release Child Care Center—Nonpricing Program
Santa Barbara Unified School District announces participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). The CACFP is available without charge to all enrolled children at the following location(s):
Center Address:
Franklin Children Center, 1030 E Yanonali St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Harding State Preschool, 1625 Robbins St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101
McKinley State Preschool, 350 Loma Alta Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Santa Barbara High School Children’s Center (Early Year Infant and Toddler Center), 700 E Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103
SBSD-Las Flores State Preschool, 236 W Haley St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Nondiscrimination Statement
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/ sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:
1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or
2. Fax: (833) 256-1665 or 202-690-7442; or
3. Email: program.intake@usda.gov
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.