It is totally understandable if you are still undecided — you may have trouble telling the candidates apart, or you haven’t heard enough about them because they are so rarely in the news. But, even though there is no evidence to support the following claim, you can make your decision-making process easier by starting with making simpler choices. Just answer all of the following questions quickly and your mind will be able to refocus, and your choice will become clear.

Would you rather hit yourself in the head with a hammer, or take a nap?

Would you rather burn down your house, or go to the beach?

Would you rather fall down the stairs, or watch your favorite tv show?

Would you rather eat sawdust, or laugh at a joke?

Would you rather drive oﬀ a cliﬀ, or know what’s coming down the road?

I sincerely hope this helps.