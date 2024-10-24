As an Eastside (District 1) resident, I would like all other Eastside residents to hear what is at stake during this election. The three candidates running for District 1 City Council have many similarities and differences. There is incumbent Alejandra Gutierrez, and challengers Wendy Santamaria and Cruzito Herrera Cruz. The two front runners are Alejandra Gutierrez and Wendy Santamaria.

As a longtime resident I have always viewed the Eastside as the heart of the city, as we have the working class, the blue-collar workers that keep the city running. We have many historical buildings such as Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara Junior High. We have a rich culture with beautiful traditions such as the Milpas Street parade, the Casa de la Raza, and the Guadalupe Church festivals.

Alejandra Gutierrez being from this district and having attended Franklin Elementary School knows the importance of the Eastside and preserving these local traditions.

Wendy Santamaria recently moved to the Eastside and her campaign is focused on rent control and implementing a rental registry. A rental registry would add more hoops to jump through, like yearly fees and possible fines, which will immediately increase rents and could cost the city millions when we are currently in a deficit. This will also discourage people to keep renting out their homes or even rooms, which will reduce affordable housing on the Eastside and push out long time residents even faster.

Wendy Santamaria’s policies, in an effort to attack corporate landlords, will allow mom-and-pop landlords on the Eastside to be sacrificed along with the families that rent from them. While Alejandra Gutierrez is in favor of reducing the red tape permitting processes, Wendy Santamaria’s policies will add red tape.

The Eastside is known for having rents well below market rate and is made up of families and friends who often rent from one another. The Eastside also has many Housing Authority apartments that would be exempt from rent control and the rental registry.

Wendy Santamaria seems to be pushing for an agenda that is trying to fix issues that exist in other districts, not the Eastside.

On Thursday, October 17, there was an in-person community discussion on the Milpas Sidewalk Widening Project. Alejandra Gutierrez was present and Wendy Santamaria was nowhere to be seen. Possibly because Milpas Street does not have anything to do with her agenda? Or is Wendy Santamaria only present when events are getting news coverage?

I believe Wendy Santamaria does not understand the dynamics on the Eastside, is more familiar with issues in other areas in the city, and she will vote based on an agenda, political aspirations, and preconceived notions.

I am voting for Alejandra Gutierrez to keep Eastside traditions, maintain existing affordable housing, and reduce red tape to help provide more affordable housing.