Intermittent Lane Closures on Highway 1 in Lompoc on Tuesday, November 5 for Rock Scaling Project

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A rock scaling operation on Highway 1 at El Jaro Creek Bridge will result in intermittent lane closures on northbound and southbound Hwy. 1 on Tuesday, November 5 between 9 am and 3 pm.

Travelers will encounter rolling stops during these lane closures, with delays of up to 15 minutes.

CHP will be present to assist with traffic control in this work zone.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/