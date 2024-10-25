Announcement

Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended September 30, 2024

Author Image By City of Santa Barbara
Fri Oct 25, 2024 | 9:34am

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.6 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for September 2024, the third month in the City’s fiscal year.

Year to date, the City has collected $11.7 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $10.3 Million came from hotels and $1.4 Million from short-term rentals. Year to date, total TOT revenues are coming in 0.5% above budget.

The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.

The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $34.5 Million, of which $28.7 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.

View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

For additional current and historical financial data, visit the City’s Budget & Reporting webpage.

City of Santa Barbara
TRANSIENT OCCUPANCY TAXES
MonthFY 2025Change to BudgetFY 2025
Budget
Jul $4,014,191-3.0%$4,140,000
Aug $4,100,283 0.7% $4,070,000
Sep $3,554,4914.5% $3,400,000
Oct $3,100,000
Nov $2,390,000
Dec $1,930,000
Jan $1,800,000
Feb $2,100,000
Mar $2,480,000
Apr $2,830,000
May $2,900,000
Jun $3,390,000
FY Total $11,668,9650.5% $34,530,000
The table above includes the 10.0% charge (credited to the General Fund) and the 2.0% charge (as adopted after passage of Measure B, credited to Creeks/Clean Water Fund).
Fri Oct 25, 2024 | 20:16pm
https://www.independent.com/2024/10/25/transient-occupancy-tax-results-for-the-city-of-santa-barbara-month-ended-september-30-2024/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.