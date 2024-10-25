Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended September 30, 2024
The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.6 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for September 2024, the third month in the City’s fiscal year.
Year to date, the City has collected $11.7 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $10.3 Million came from hotels and $1.4 Million from short-term rentals. Year to date, total TOT revenues are coming in 0.5% above budget.
The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.
The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $34.5 Million, of which $28.7 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.
View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.
For additional current and historical financial data, visit the City’s Budget & Reporting webpage.
|City of Santa Barbara
|TRANSIENT OCCUPANCY TAXES
|Month
|FY 2025
|Change to Budget
|FY 2025
Budget
|Jul
|$4,014,191
|-3.0%
|$4,140,000
|Aug
|$4,100,283
|0.7%
|$4,070,000
|Sep
|$3,554,491
|4.5%
|$3,400,000
|Oct
|$3,100,000
|Nov
|$2,390,000
|Dec
|$1,930,000
|Jan
|$1,800,000
|Feb
|$2,100,000
|Mar
|$2,480,000
|Apr
|$2,830,000
|May
|$2,900,000
|Jun
|$3,390,000
|FY Total
|$11,668,965
|0.5%
|$34,530,000
|The table above includes the 10.0% charge (credited to the General Fund) and the 2.0% charge (as adopted after passage of Measure B, credited to Creeks/Clean Water Fund).