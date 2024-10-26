Bishop Diego Advances to CIF-SS Division 3 Quarterfinals After Defeating Bishop Montgomery in Four Sets

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team will continue its breakthrough season in the CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinals after defeating Bishop Montgomery 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21 in a second round match on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals dynamic duo of Eliana Urzua and Nicole Schuetz delivered again as they finished with 18 and 16 kills respectively. Wynter Thorne-Thomsen added 12 kills.

Freshman setter Karina Urzua continued her strong play while orchestrating the Bishop Diego attack with 39 assists. She finished with 53 assists and four kills in the five-set victory over Trabuco Hills in round one.

Bishop Diego maintained control throughout the first two sets and clinched a 2-0 set lead on a spike by Schuetz.

However, Bishop Montgomery kept their season alive by taking the third set. Set four was tight, but Eliana Urzua dominated down the stretch, including a huge block that got the Cardinals to match point.

Schuetz finished off the match with a cross court spike.

The Cardinals will host Royal in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Brick House. The Highlanders were the first place team out of the Coastal Canyon League and defeated Upland in five sets on Saturday.

Sonora, 3; Dos Pueblos, 1

After a five-set victory over Del Rio League Champion Santa Fe in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs Dos Pueblos ran out of magic on Saturday against visiting Sonora dropping the match in four sets 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20.

Halle Rillie takes a swing. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The Chargers were the fourth place team in the Channel League standings and finished with a 19-14 record overall.