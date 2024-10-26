SBCC’s mission statement begins with seven simple yet powerful words: Santa Barbara City College welcomes all students. This mission is at risk without the investment promised by Measure P. As a Laboratory Teaching Assistant in SBCC’s Computer Science Department, I see firsthand the impact our facilities have on students. Our classrooms and labs, over 60 years old, suffer from malfunctioning lighting, and water damage from broken pipes. Measure P will provide a lifeline to upgrade and repair our aging facilities before it’s too late.

Some, like Trustee Marsha Croninger, argue that SBCC should serve fewer students and focus on local residents. This is misguided. Our diverse student body — from local Promise students to those from across the country and around the world — allows SBCC to offer over 155 degree and certificate programs, including career training and transfer programs.

While enrollment declined in the wake of the pandemic, rejecting Measure P due to a temporary dip is shortsighted. SBCC’s total student count is rebounding, and programs in healthcare, engineering, and skilled trades still require in-person instruction. Neglecting our campus risks turning SBCC into a “zombie campus” with deteriorating facilities.

Opponents claim Measure P is just about a new PE building, but it addresses critical needs across campus, especially in programs that prepare students for high-demand careers. It’s a tax rate extension, not an increase, minimizing impact while enhancing community assets.

A vote for Measure P is a vote to protect the values that make SBCC a place of opportunity for all.