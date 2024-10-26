Despite what proponents of Measure P advertise, this bond will increase and extend property taxes passed for SBCC in 2008 from 2033 to 2060-61. It is disingenuous to claim otherwise.

Has the Board even made good use of the money they have already gotten, and done what they claimed they would do with it? The answer is no. Now, they are claiming they need more money for better student learning outcomes, even with a 6,000 student decline since 2008, and for maintaining needed infrastructure.

They had the last 17 years to prove they were good stewards of taxpayer support, and miserably failed. Finances at the school are so mismanaged that they have cut basic maintenance to one-quarter the allotted amount, and for emergencies only. They have also omitted the fact that they intend to use this bond for a $90 million country club gym, which is absolutely unnecessary, especially when pot holes are almost big enough to swallow a car, and take years to fill, and plumbing is backed up, and inadequate. (My personal experience as a student there.)

Also, has the Board told the public who is backing and donating to this measure? No, because if they did, the public would resoundingly defeat it.

More taxes increase our cost of housing which is then passed on to those in the rental market. Locals are fed up with more extraneous expenses which are not guaranteed to improve student success, on top of already out-of-control inflation.

Voting no on P will send a message that SBCC needs to stop deficit spending and be responsible and transparent with their management of the school before taxpayers will be at all interested in paying more in the future.