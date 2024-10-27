My western Goleta neighbors and I are very concerned about the rezones for housing including at the county’s Glen Annie Golf course. In my experience as a land use attorney, I know that the fight has only just begun. The next steps are critical to preserving our quality of life.

We must fight to ensure that each project’s impacts are accurately analyzed, that projects are designed to fit each site and neighborhood, and that mitigation measures like providing adequate roads, setbacks and parking are required.

For rezone sites under the county’s jurisdiction like Glen Annie and the Patterson Ag. Block properties, we need a strong and experienced leader to advocate for Goleta. Paula Perotte publicly and repeatedly opposed the county’s rezoning Glen Annie for housing, which helped motivate the developer to reduce the number of units. Paula will continue to fight for Goleta as projects come forward on this and other county rezone sites.

Under Paula’s leadership, Goleta took a different approach to state-mandated housing rezones, focusing on commercial and mixed use infill sites. While ultimately forced by the state to include rezones or upzones of open space with willing owners instead, Goleta’s timely and diligent approach to working with the state avoided the worst case scenario “builder’s remedy” projects that other jurisdictions are now facing.

Now more than ever, we need Paula Perotte leading our fight to preserve Goleta’s quality of life. Please vote to re-elect her.