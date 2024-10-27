The November 5 election may be the most important election of our lifetime. Even in the history of the Republic.

What is at stake? First, the make-up and integrity of the Supreme Court. Second, illegal immigration and the security of the southern border. Third, election integrity. Will non-citizens be allowed to vote? Fourth, a Senate filibuster. Will elections be fair? Fifth, will America elect a weak or a strong person to be president?

Vote wisely, America. A lot is at stake.