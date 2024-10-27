Ojai Film Festival is Oct. 31 – Nov. 4

The Ojai Film Festival continues its 25-year tradition with a diverse selection of films, workshops, panels, and events taking place from October 31 to November 4.

Highlights include the Awards Brunch on November 3, the Gold Coast track showcasing local films, the DEI program with partner screenings from CineFemme and NFMLA, and the live reading of the Screenplay Competition winner’s script — one of the festival’s most anticipated events.



The festivities kick off on Halloween (October 31), with a spooky and free screening of Beetlejuice (the original 1988 film) at the Libbey Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Then on Friday, November 1, screenings begin with The Gray, The Black, Water for Life, and the evening feature Los Frikis. From the directors of The Peanut Butter Falcon, that film is

inspired by true events set in early 90s Cuba, where a group of punk rockers in search of freedom move to a rural sanitarium to escape oppression.

‘The Italians’ directed by Michelle Danner | Photo: Courtesy

Saturday’s film highlights include the documentary 999 – The Forgotten Girls, and The Italians from director Michelle Danner, whose true crime film Miranda’s Victim was the opening night film at the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival (see my interview with her here). This film is a romantic comedy also starring Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine, Zombieland).

Some additional films of note at the festival include Paper Flowers, Edison’s Gravy, and Greetings From Summerland: “Birthplace of Offshore Wells,” from Santa Barbara’s Harry Rabin and Joey Szalkiewicz.



Filmmaker Q&A Sessions and opportunities for direct audience engagement will take place throughout the festival.

“This year’s Ojai Film Festival is set to be a vibrant exploration of diverse stories and global perspectives,” said Katie Guernsey, President. “Our schedule includes an exciting range of films that challenge, inspire, and entertain. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the magic of cinema at OFF.”



For a complete list of the films for 2024, visit ojaifilmfestival.com/2024_films. Tickets are available here.