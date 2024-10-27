Alejandra Gutierrez should be reelected to the Santa Barbara City Council. She is a proud local resident who is from the 1st District and who has lived and worked in it for many years. She was involved with local schools before being elected to the City Council. As a member of the council, she has worked to improve opportunities for all residents. This has included seeking more affordable housing and establishing a Navigation Center to address homelessness.

Alejandra supports public-private partnerships to address many of our community challenges. In the area of education, she is working to establish a Youth & Family Resource Center to offer after-school programs and services. This is so important for our community’s youth. She supports public safety and is committed to fiscal responsibility. She works closely with Milpas businesses.

The 1st District will continue to benefit from Alejandra’s experience and passion for working with and improving it. Please vote to reelect Alejandra Gutierrez to the Santa Barbara City Council.