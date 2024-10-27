As the former interim superintendent/president at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC), I am speaking up regarding the importance of Measure P for Santa Barbara City College. This measure is not just about funding; it’s about securing the future of SBCC. Having served two years as president at SBCC and as a former financial vice president, I am acutely aware of the college’s financial and facility issues since I spent two years working to clean them up. I admire Dr. Endrijonas, who has furthered this critical work. It is important to know that it took more than 10 years to create the financial and facility problems, which will take years to fix.

SBCC’s budget deficits will only worsen if it does not receive the community’s support. Facility repairs will continue to consume the operating budget, reducing valuable resources that are currently providing students with the necessary services and classes.

An important point to know is that the California Community College System does not provide enough state funding to fully maintain, repair, and modernize facilities. It never has, and that is why communities need to help fund the facilities that are truly community assets.

SBCC has a responsible, highly skilled Superintendent/President in Dr. Endrijonas, and she needs your support to help her, the Board of Trustees, her leadership team, the faculty, and the staff help SBCC realize its potential to be a leader again in higher education.

SBCC is your community asset and needs your support.