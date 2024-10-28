California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Announces that Vote Centers Will Be Opening for Early In-Person Voting in 29 California Counties

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., announced that vote centers will open for early in-person voting on Saturday, October 26, 2024, in 29 California counties.

These vote centers will provide Californians with the opportunity to vote in-person up to 10 days before Election Day, as well as drop off completed mail-in ballots and take advantage of Same Day voter registration.

“California is seeing a surge in early voting, and I expect it to continue, ” said Secretary Weber. “Given the anticipated large voter turnout, there may be longer lines and wait times on Election Day. California voters should not and do not need to wait to vote —they can vote early. Think of November 5th as simply the last day to vote.”

Vote centers will begin to open 10 days before the election, with additional centers opening 4 days before and continuing through Election Day. To find early vote center locations or official ballot drop boxes, visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov. The counties with early in-person voting are part of the California Voter’s Choice Act, a state program that provides voters in specific counties the opportunity to vote at centralized locations throughout their county.

Additional Information

The complete list of the 29 counties with early voting centers can be found at sos.ca.gov/voters-choice-act/vca-participating-counties.

Voters unsure of their registration status can check online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

More than 3,658,810 million vote-by-mail ballots have already been returned. Ballot return statistics are available at sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-nov-5-2024.

Active registered voters can track their ballots by signing up at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov to receive automatic updates, including whether their ballot has been received, counted, or needs correction.

Key Dates and Deadlines

October 26, 2024: Early voting begins in 29 California counties

November 5, 2024: Election Day (the last day to vote)

For more information on county elections offices and other resources, visit sos.ca.gov.