Chaucer’s Books hosts NY Times bestselling author Kendra Adachi (The Lazy Genius) for a meet and greet book signing of her latest book The Plan: Manage Your Time Like a Lazy Genius.

Description – The New York Times bestselling author of The Lazy Genius Way brings her signature Kind Big Sister Energy to a practical time management book for people weary of productivity but eager to live a good life.



If productivity systems tend to let you down, reading The PLAN will be such a relief.



Most time-management books leave you feeling inadequate, focusing on greatness and optimization. But what if you want to simply live your life without chasing productivity at every turn? Is there a way to manage your time without being at its mercy?



Absolutely, and The PLAN will show you how.



In her signature “Kind Big Sister” style, Kendra Adachi offers a fresh take on managing your time. Using the memorable acronym PLAN, you will learn to prepare, live, adjust, and notice like a Lazy Genius, all through the lens of what matters to you in your current season. With The PLAN, you’ll



• discover two beliefs that will change your time management forever

• integrate your hormones, personality, and life stage into your planning process

• use the Lighten the Load framework to get your stuff done

• experience freedom from the crushing pressure of greatness, potential, and hustle

• live wholeheartedly today



Refreshingly compassionate and immediately practical, The PLAN is what you’ve been waiting for.

About the Author – Kendra Adachi is a two-time New York Times bestselling author, the creator of The Lazy Genius Podcast, and an expert on compassionate time management. She lives in NC with her husband and three kids.