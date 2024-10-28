Chaucer’s In-Store Book Event
Chaucer’s Books hosts NY Times bestselling author Kendra Adachi (The Lazy Genius) for a meet and greet book signing of her latest book The Plan: Manage Your Time Like a Lazy Genius.
Description – The New York Times bestselling author of The Lazy Genius Way brings her signature Kind Big Sister Energy to a practical time management book for people weary of productivity but eager to live a good life.
If productivity systems tend to let you down, reading The PLAN will be such a relief.
Most time-management books leave you feeling inadequate, focusing on greatness and optimization. But what if you want to simply live your life without chasing productivity at every turn? Is there a way to manage your time without being at its mercy?
Absolutely, and The PLAN will show you how.
In her signature “Kind Big Sister” style, Kendra Adachi offers a fresh take on managing your time. Using the memorable acronym PLAN, you will learn to prepare, live, adjust, and notice like a Lazy Genius, all through the lens of what matters to you in your current season. With The PLAN, you’ll
• discover two beliefs that will change your time management forever
• integrate your hormones, personality, and life stage into your planning process
• use the Lighten the Load framework to get your stuff done
• experience freedom from the crushing pressure of greatness, potential, and hustle
• live wholeheartedly today
Refreshingly compassionate and immediately practical, The PLAN is what you’ve been waiting for.
About the Author – Kendra Adachi is a two-time New York Times bestselling author, the creator of The Lazy Genius Podcast, and an expert on compassionate time management. She lives in NC with her husband and three kids.
