Educators, Childcare Providers, Emergency Responders, and School Safety Experts Convene for Countywide School Safety Symposium 

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The process for safely reuniting students with their parents/guardians following a school emergency was the focus of a one-day, countywide School Safety Symposium hosted on Thursday, October 24, 2024, by the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO). The training brought together representatives from local preschools, public and private schools, police and fire, mental health, after-school programs, and the Office of Emergency Management, among other agencies.

Attendees were trained on the Release & Reunification method – a controlled procedure for reuniting students with their parents/guardians during a crisis that disrupts normal daily release times and may require students to be relocated to a different site.

The training was led by nationally recognized school safety expert, Jeffrey Solomon of Consortium Training & Consulting, with the goal of:

strengthening collaboration between all stakeholders before, during, and after a school emergency.

reviewing step-by-step plans outlining the reunification process, including: training for school staff, students, and parents; media relations; identification of roles, resources, staging areas, and relocation sites; and crisis communications.

Solomon emphasized that well-crafted reunification plans enable schools and districts to restore calm in situations that are often chaotic and filled with anxiety. “Reunification will set the tone for a crisis,” Solomon stated. “Reunification is about controlling the scene…” and providing clear instructions to all of those involved each step of the way.

Following the event, Superintendent of Montecito Union School District, Anthony Ranii, said, “The expert training, materials, and hands-on practice were all effective, and being able to learn in a mixed group with school leaders, law enforcement, fire department personnel, Office of Emergency Management leaders, and other experts helped enormously.”

Ed Zuchelli, Santa Barbara Unified School District Chief of Communications and Public Information Officer, shared: “Preparation and planning will lead to streamlined and effective communication when our school communities need it most.”

Sierra Loughridge, Superintendent of Solvang School District, added: “Today’s training helped my team think through challenges, plan, and prepare. As the Superintendent of a small school district, it is imperative that I equip our staff with the appropriate protocols and training and that I communicate effectively, often, and in a timely manner with families.”

This Symposium is part of an ongoing series of school safety trainings coordinated by SBCEO to bring tools, information, and resources to school leaders across Santa Barbara County. In 2023, SBCEO hosted a three-day Symposium on strategies for preventing and responding to campus violence, including training on the Standard Response Protocols – a common, emergency response language now utilized by school districts and law enforcement across Santa Barbara County.

“Ensuring the safety of our students is a collective responsibility,” said Dr. Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools. “It’s about planning for the worst so that, together, we can achieve the best possible outcomes for our school communities.”

SBCEO has created a School Safety webpage: a hub of information including templates for school safety plans, bilingual materials for learning more about the Standard Response Protocols and Standard Reunification Method, and an array of training resources.