We started an Airbnb business by offering one of our rooms following Airbnb stipulations, such as, we live in the same house. That’s when Airbnb was a great step to community living. We could suggest local businesses, places to visit, how to, etc.

When it turned into a business to buy up houses, not live in them, and do Airbnb, that’s when a great idea became perverted to money-making machines ignoring any community needs such as affordable housing or just rentals. How so many have nowhere to rent is now the norm.

We have dropped Airbnb for some time, allowing now two of our spaces for long-term rentals to locals, and we are proud to be able to offer them.