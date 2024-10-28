Numbers. Statistics. Percentages.

Accusations. Denials. False narratives.

No, I’m not referring to the presidential election. I am talking about Measure P, the bond measure that would extend the tax rate previously approved by voters, and provide funding for much-needed safety and upgrading repairs for SBCC. In a lot of the “talk” I’ve come across, I notice a central element is missing: What’s best for our students.

As a born-and-raised Santa Barbarian, alum and veteran teacher at SBCC, I am intimately aware of how the passage of time has left its mark on the three SBCC campuses that serve our community. I am also aware that the funding model for California Community Colleges does not come close to providing the needed money to maintain or modernize our facilities in the lovely-but-expensive Santa Barbara.

Our future students deserve better than the dilapidated and outdated facilities on each campus, which include some of our most prominent and well-used community structures. Because when it comes down to it, that is what Measure P is about: Students — their future, our shared future.

Together, as a community, we can choose to improve the learning conditions for our Students at SBCC. We can say “Yes” to our future nurses, mechanics, care-givers and all others who aspire to improve their lives through a community college education at SBCC. We can do it by voting Yes on Measure P.