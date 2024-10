Title: Until They Came for Me

Date: 2014

Ironies: The words come from my father’s memoir: “Nobody Knew When His Time Will Come.” The suitcases are from an exhibit in Cesky Krumlov about the Sudeten Germans who were tossed out of Czech lands after the war, because they supported the losers.

Apparently the Los Angeles Times union is urging people not to cancel. What do they think is going to happen to the Fourth Estate when the Fourth Reich takes charge?