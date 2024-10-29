Wendy Santamaria, a dynamic union and tenant organizer, wants to represent the Eastside on the Santa Barbara City Council. Her platform resonates: tenant protection, affordable housing, climate resilience. Wendy makes the connection between preparing Santa Barbara for the climate crisis and providing housing for emergency city workers. During the Thomas fire, when Highway 101 was closed, firefighters and paramedics had to drive six hours to reach our city. Unacceptable!

This newspaper reported the incumbent — who won last time by only eight votes — has missed or been late to 70 council hearings. Live on the Eastside? Know friends who do? Urge them to vote for Wendy Santamaria.