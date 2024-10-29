I was 5 when I first heard the word Watergate. I thought it was another word for politics. I was 16 when I first heard the word Reaganomics and it sounded like a religion, the way people talked about it. America is more devoted to capitalism without guardrails than ever. Only now do Reagan’s sales pitches sound downright absurd.

“The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help you.” Having deregulated and untaxed for 40 years, what did we get? Campaign contributions on crack, politicians who’ve stopped listening to voters, and voters pissed that they’re not listened to.

“Socialism only works in two places: Heaven where they don’t need it and hell where they already have it.” It also works pretty well in over 55 countries where infant and maternal mortality are lower than in the U.S.

“They say the world has become too complex for simple answers. They are wrong.” Equity and decency are complicated. Money is simple.

“The best minds are not in government. If any were, business would steal them away.” The best minds figure out how my mom can afford her medical bills. Capitalists figure out how to charge her more.

Worshiping capitalism without guardrails is one thing. Contempt for public servants is another. Reagan’s contempt for public servants is legendary and far more corrosive than Reaganomics. As if people who aren’t in it for the money can’t be trusted. As if choosing public servants by loyalty to campaign financiers and their politicians rather than by merit is a good idea (Project 2025). Contempt in 1980. Hatred in 2016.

Why are the CEOs, whose salaries have increased 1,460 percent since Reaganomics, worth this worship? Why is President Carter, who got us closer to Middle East peace than anyone, so dismissed? Why is an authoritarian who sent an armed mob to the Capitol, watching it on TV as people died, worth any consideration at all? Why are people willing to open their minds to a bully while closing their ears to a decent person?

The guardrails fell off more than capitalism and it started a long time ago, when Reagan maligned public servants. And now, I have two last questions for you, dear reader. Who do you choose to believe? Have they taught you contempt for good people?