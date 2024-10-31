In a world that glorifies hustle and celebrates busyness, it’s easy to get swept up in the idea that urgency equals

importance. But one thing is clear: A lack of preparation on your part does not give you the right to hijack my time

and turn your crisis into my problem. This isn’t about being unkind or unhelpful; it’s about boundaries, respect, and

the importance of personal responsibility.



As a business coach, I often hear that what puts people in a bind or a state of pure panic has nothing to do with

them and everything to do with another person’s lack of planning. Some examples include a coworker scrambling in

at the last minute, frantically dumping their tasks onto your desk, claiming a looming deadline. Or maybe it’s a

friend who perpetually needs a last-minute favor, assuming you’ll pick up the pieces. Whether in professional settings or personal relationships, we face people who prioritize their comfort over our peace, expecting us to swoop in and fix what they failed to plan for.



Emergencies do happen, and life gets real “life-y” a lot. But there’s a big difference between genuine emergencies

and the avoidable chaos that stems from procrastination, poor planning, or neglecting to think ahead. The problem

arises when someone else’s lack of forethought is repeatedly treated as a reason to make their needs more urgent than your priorities.



This statement — “Lack of planning on your part doesn’t constitute an emergency on my part” — is a powerful

reminder that we are not obligated to overextend ourselves just because someone else has failed to manage their

responsibilities. It’s not about rejecting compassion, but rather about rejecting the idea that other people’s

mismanagement should derail our time and energy. The following are three areas for you to consider.

Respecting Your Boundaries

Boundaries are an essential part of any healthy interaction. When we say no to unnecessary emergencies caused by

someone else’s lack of planning, we’re not just preserving our time — we’re enforcing respect. It signals that we

value our own commitments, our own mental bandwidth, and our own plans enough to protect them.



There’s a tendency to feel guilty for not stepping in, for not fixing someone’s last-minute problems. But how fair

is it to you? By constantly being the “fixer,” you not only enable that person’s behavior, but you also diminish the

value of your own time and priorities. Every time you drop what you’re doing to manage someone else’s avoidable

crisis, you’re sacrificing your peace, productivity, and sometimes even your sanity. We teach people how to treat us

ALL. THE. TIME.



If the situation is recurring, clearly communicate that their lack of planning shouldn’t create an unnecessary burden

on you or others. Example responses: “Let’s work through this together, but going forward, it might be helpful to

double-check deadlines and anticipate potential issues” or “While we need to address this immediately, could we

discuss how to prevent similar situations from arising in the future?”



Just say no. Sometimes it’s okay to assert your needs over others. “Thank you for asking for help. I need to say no

because I need to get [fill in the blank] done. Today’s plan has that blocked on my calendar until [XYZ] time. If

something changes, I’ll let you know.”

Accountability and Growth

A refusal to participate in someone’s last-minute scramble also promotes accountability. In many ways, it helps them

grow. If there are no immediate consequences to their disorganization, there’s no motivation to change. But when

their frantic attempts to drag others into their chaos are met with firm boundaries, they are forced to reconsider their approach.



It’s a necessary lesson in ownership: You are responsible for the choices you make and the consequences they

bring. By expecting others to drop everything and cater to your emergency, you’re shirking that responsibility. But

when others stand firm in their boundaries, the onus returns where it belongs: on the individual.

Protecting Your Peace

Perhaps most importantly, protecting yourself from other people’s chaotic energy is a way to safeguard your own

peace. Life is challenging enough without constantly absorbing stress that isn’t yours to bear. There’s a profound

sense of empowerment in being able to say, “This isn’t my emergency, and I won’t allow it to become one.”

In the end, standing by the principle that someone else’s lack of planning doesn’t constitute an emergency on your

part is about valuing yourself. It’s about maintaining the balance between empathy and enabling, between helping

and sacrificing. You can still be compassionate without being a doormat. You can still be kind without being taken

advantage of.

By setting clear boundaries, you empower not only yourself but also the people around you to take greater control

of their actions, choices, and consequences. Because at the end of the day, the only emergency you’re responsible for is the one that’s truly your own.



Okay, I can hear your next comment already. How do I say any of this in a respectful and honest way without

hurting their feelings? First, don’t be accusatory. Avoid phrases like “You didn’t plan properly” or “This is all your

fault.” Focus on solutions. Instead of dwelling on the lack of planning, immediately shift the conversation to finding

solutions to the current problem and go back and reread the part about respecting YOUR boundaries. You got this!

Sara Caputo transforms how individuals, teams, and small businesses navigate workflow and increase workplace

efficiency. Her work has been featured in Working Women, Success, and Forbes, as well as other national and

regional publications. She can be reached at sara@saracaputoconsulting.com.