Santa Barbara County Elections Office Reminds Voters of Ballot Return Options

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland reminds voters that as Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, approaches, voters have several options for returning the ballot so it can be counted. “All registered voters in Santa Barbara County were mailed an official Vote-by-Mail ballot and voting materials in early October,” Holland says, “Now it’s time to return the ballot.”

After the ballot has been marked with the voter’s selections, it should be sealed in the provided envelope, signed and dated. “It is critical that the return envelope is signed.” says Holland, “Each ballot signature is cross-checked with the voter’s registration signature so the ballot can be validated before it is counted.”

Once the ballot is voted and the envelope is signed, the voter has several options for returning the ballot so that it can be counted.

Voters may choose to return their voted ballot by utilizing the United States Postal Service, no postage necessary. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 5.

The Elections Office provides several drop boxes located throughout Santa Barbara County that are available 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 5. To avoid concerns about postal delivery delays, voters are encouraged to utilize a drop box to return their ballot. A list of drop box locations can be found at SBCVote.com.

Each of the three Elections Offices in Santa Barbara County also accepts voted ballots and can help with a full range of voter services including the option to vote in person, if a voter chooses.

The Elections Office in Santa Barbara, 4440-A Calle Real, is open 8 a.m. – Noon and 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Santa Maria office, located at 511 Lakeside Parkway, Suite. 134, has hours from 8 a.m. to Noon and 1p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Lompoc office at 401 E. Cypress, Suite 102, opens on October 31 and will be open from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All three offices will be open on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Voters may also choose to return a voted ballot to a polling location on Election Day, November 5.

Although all voters have been mailed a Vote-by-Mail ballot, there may be situations where a voter would like to vote in-person at a polling place. A voter may use the resources at SBCVote.com to determine the polling location for their address. Polling locations will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office can be reached at www.sbcvote.com or by calling 800-722-8683.