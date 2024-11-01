Blind Pilot Debuts New Album at Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara

“The crown jewels of Oregon indie” just released their first album in eight years — In the Shadow of the Holy Mountain — after a marked period of musical hiatus and personal reflection. Acclaimed indie folk band Blind Pilot is bringing their dynamic sound to Santa Barbara’s own Lobero Theatre. They will perform on November 16 at 7:30 p.m. and are excited to share their new release with the lively indie folk fan base of Santa Barbara.



After releasing several albums and touring the Pacific Northwest, the group experienced a collective hindrance in creative production. Bandleader Israel Nebeker endured a personal writer’s block and took a sabbatical from musical endeavors for several years. Band members Ryan Dobrowski, Kati Claborn, and Luke Ydstie followed suit; each embarked on personal journeys to ultimately rediscover their sound as a group.



Nebeker found himself soul-searching in Scandinavia, in hopes of reconciling his identity with his roots in the nomadic Sámi community. A ceremonial drum ceremony, as well as extensive conversations with a humanitarian group in Mexico City, provoked Nebeker’s career rebirth.



His decision to return to songwriting inspired him to pursue a different approach toward his craft by setting a goal for the group to write an entire album in one month. This methodical shift fostered positive group chemistry and collaboration, and this ultimately secured the band’s cohesive sound once again.



This new album reflects the thoughtful introspections of the band during their hiatus. They recently played their new music on CBS Saturday Morning Sessions and are thrilled to continue celebrating their return to music in Santa Barbara. Visit lobero.org/events/blind-pilot-2 to purchase tickets for this event. Check out the album at atorecords-ffm.com/itsothm.