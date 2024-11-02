Although climate action should not be a partisan issue, it unfortunately is. And the only way that we will be able to implement the climate action that we deserve is by voting for Democratic candidates this election.

Democrats have taken action in recent years, with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) implementing a landmark of new proposals. The IRA does not only aim to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent, but it also plans to invest in domestic energy production and manufacturing. This shows that climate legislation is not just good for our planet, but it can also be beneficial for our economy. This shows that the action against climate change does not mean that it is action against our economy.