The op-ed “Why I’m voting for tRump” very conveniently failed to mention abortion access/reproductive freedom/health care. Maternal and infant mortality has risen since the end of Roe. (Look it up.) If any women you know are pregnant, they cannot/must not travel through or to any state with abortion bans due to the risk to their lives.

Women’s lives are more valuable than any other political promise. Why would anyone vote for him?

Why I’m voting for Harris:

1. Women’s lives are more important than any political promise.

2. Harris is a decent human being.

3. Our system of election is flawed and Harris suggests she will repair it.

4. It’s time to let women run the nation. Men have done only a fair job for 200 years.

5. Harris will fix the tax code and tax billionaires.

6. Harris will invest in women, education, and the middle class.

7. Harris will be a president to all Americans.