California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Releases October 21, 2024, Report of Registration 

Sacramento, Calif. – Today, California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., released the latest Report of Registration which reflects data as of October 21, 2024. A record total of 22,595,659 eligible Californians are registered to vote, which is 548,211 more than at the same point in the presidential election cycle 4 years ago.

The complete October 21, 2024, Report of Registration can be viewed online at: sos.ca.gov/elections/report-registration/15day-gen-2024



Californians unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

The Report of Registration is a compilation of voter registration numbers reported by California’s 58 county elections offices.

The Report of Registration includes:

Voter registration by political party, county, city, congressional district, state senate district, state assembly district, state board of equalization district, county supervisorial district, and political subdivision.

Statewide voter registration by age group and by county.

Historical comparisons to previous 15-Day reports of registration.

Voter registration by political bodies attempting to qualify as political parties (by county).

Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-nov-5-2024/key-dates-deadlines

A full California Complete General Election Calendar for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2024-primary/section-08-general-election-calendar.pdf