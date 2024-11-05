Community Training to Combat Sex Trafficking of Minors – Solvang, CA.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Sex trafficking of minors is now the fastest-growing criminal industry in the United States, with up to 300,000 children trafficked every year. Shockingly, 85% of these victims are U.S. citizens. This tragic crime is fueled by an insidious market of supply and demand, leaving many vulnerable youth in its wake.

One of the most pressing needs in the fight against trafficking is the availability of residential treatment programs to address the severe trauma faced by survivors. Unfortunately, there are only 511 beds available nationwide for these young victims—far from enough to meet the demand.

Fortunately, hope is rising locally. Olive Crest Hope Refuge, one of California’s largest residential treatment programs for minors impacted by sex trafficking, is based right here in Santa Barbara County. This essential resource provides critical care for youth recovering from trafficking and abuse.

Solvang Rotary is sponsoring this important event to raise awareness and empower local communities to act. Sally Cook, the co-founder of Hope Refuge (now Olive Crest Hope Refuge Campus), and Alia Azariah, local survivor leader, will lead a special, free training event aimed at educating the public on the realities of sex trafficking. This event will cover how trafficking is happening in our communities, how to identify potential victims, and how locals can get involved in combating this crime.

The Old Mission Santa Ines, Solvang, CA is hosting the event on Thursday, Nov 14th from 12pm-1.30pm in the Parish Hall. There is no charge for this training and lunch will be provided. This event is open to everyone in the community, from concerned citizens to local leaders, law enforcement, and educators. Join us for this vital conversation and take part in a movement to protect our most vulnerable youth.

About Olive Crest Hope Refuge:

Olive Crest Hope Refuge is one of the largest residential treatment programs in California, specializing in trauma-informed care for children and youth impacted by sex trafficking. With a commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment, Hope Refuge offers a path to healing and restoration for survivors of exploitation.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact solvangrotarysunrise@gmail.com.