Honoring Excellence in Education: Santa Barbara County’s Finest Celebrated at 11th Annual “A Salute to Teachers” Gala

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – In recognition of their commitment, service, and invaluable contributions to public education, eight exceptional educators were recognized at the eleventh annual A Salute to Teachers gala held on Nov. 2, 2024 at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito.

Presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Cox Communications, the event paid tribute to the following individuals:

2025 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year: Laura Branch – Righetti High School, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Socorro Chávez – Isla Vista Elementary School, Goleta Union School District

Eugenia Vasilique Pappas – Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, College School District

Jordan Willis – Orcutt Academy High School, Orcutt Union School District

2025 Distinguished New Educators:

Ryan Blasena – Hope Elementary School, Hope School District

Noe Alberto Gomez – Carpinteria High School, Carpinteria Unified School District

Oscar Velasco – Santa Maria High School, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

2024 A Salute to Teachers honorees (L-R): Eugenia Vasilique Pappas, Socorro Chávez, Jordan Willis, Laura Branch, Rich Lashua, Ryan Blasena, Noe Alberto Gomez, Oscar Velasco | Credit: Courtesy

Emceed by actor Duane Henry, the program was filled with many inspiring moments. The event’s 300 attendees were treated to a series of video tributes dedicated to each honoree, as well as student performances from Santa Barbara Strings; Sing! children’s choir; and Righetti High School’s Drama Black Box Performers. The night culminated with an elegant dinner and dancing in the Music Academy’s historic Marilyn Horne Main House.

Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year Laura Branch shared with the crowd, “My time as an educator has been one of my greatest, most exciting adventures in life. I’d like to thank the approximately 3,751 students I’ve had the honor of teaching. They have changed my life in a positive way and my ‘teacher of the year’ status is dedicated to them.”

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido added: “The eight exceptional teachers honored tonight exemplify the innovation and dedication happening in classrooms across Santa Barbara County every day. Thank you to our business partners, whose support makes this celebration possible. We are proud of this year’s honorees and look forward to seeing the lasting impact they will have on students and families across our county.”

Kirsten McLaughlin, Market Vice President for Cox Communications in Santa Barbara, shared “It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of such an incredible evening celebrating the very best in education in our community. Our collaboration with the County Education Office, our local school districts, Partners in Education and their Computers for Families program, and other nonprofits helps to provide our students and their families with the digital tools and information they need to be successful. On behalf of Cox Communications and our commercial division Cox Business, we send our deepest congratulations to all of this year’s incredible honorees who work so tirelessly to educate the next generation of Santa Barbara County.”

The Santa Barbara County Education Office is grateful to the following business partners for their support of this event:

Founding Co-Sponsor

Cox Communications

Valedictorian Sponsors

Fielding Graduate University, Melfred Borzall, Noozhawk, Rusty’s Pizza Parlor, Santa Barbara Bowl

Salutatorian Sponsor

Chevron, Cox Business, Southern California Edison, Southwest Airlines

Honor Roll Sponsors

Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo (AALRR); Griffith & Thornburgh, LLP; Montecito Bank & Trust; ParentSquare; Sable Offshore; Santa Barbara City College Foundation; Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union; Seasons Catering; Solomon Hills; UCLA Health

Teacher’s Pet Sponsors

Allan Hancock College Winery, Belmond El Encanto, California State University Channel Islands, Cottage Health, Crushcakes & Cafe, Draughtsmen Aleworks, Dylan Star Boutique, Fess Parker Winery, Good Land Wine Shop and Bar, Grassini, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Meritage Wine Market, Mountain Air Sports, Por La Mar Nursery, Rancho Sisquoc Winery, Santa Barbara Adventure Company, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Santa Barbara Education Foundation, Santa Barbara Gift Baskets, Santa Barbara Natural History Museum, Santa Barbara Sea Landing, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Dirty Dog, The Upham Hotel, United Way of Santa Barbara County, Ventura Rental, Weiser & Grant Dentistry, Yellow Belly

For more information about the honorees, awards, or the event, visit www.sbceo.org/salute or contact Steve Keithley, SBCEO Director of Teacher Programs, at (805) 964-4710, ext. 5281.