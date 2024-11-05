Managing Election Stress

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – As Election Day approaches, many community members may find themselves feeling heightened anxiety, tension, or stress. The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness understands that election cycles can bring out a wide range of emotions. It’s normal to feel a sense of overwhelm during this period, but there are ways to manage election-related stress to maintain mental well-being.

Coping Tips for Election Stress:

Limit Media Exposure: Consider setting specific times to check election news and avoid constant exposure to media, which can amplify stress. Taking breaks from social media can also help prevent emotional overload. Practice Self-Care: Engage in regular exercise, balanced meals, and sufficient sleep. Simple actions like deep breathing exercises or short mindfulness breaks can help calm the mind and body. Focus on Activities You Enjoy: Invest time in hobbies or activities that bring joy and relaxation, such as reading, gardening, or spending time with loved ones. Stay Connected to Supportive People: Share your feelings with friends, family, or support groups, and seek out conversations with people who understand and respect your perspective. Take-Action: If you feel empowered by action, consider volunteering, helping at the polls, or supporting organizations aligned with your values. Taking proactive steps can reduce feelings of helplessness.

If feelings of anxiety or distress become overwhelming, know that support is available. Behavioral Wellness encourages community members to reach out for help if needed by calling our 24/7 toll free Crisis Response and Services Access Line at 888-868-1649.