The recent announcement “Public Input Needed as Feds Miss the Mark on Old Growth Forest Protection” made me realize just how much the forests mean to me emotionally. When I reach back into the furthest corners of my memory, I find visions of my family and I camping and hiking in the forests of America.

These foundational memories had a clear hold over me in my youth, as I quickly joined the Boy Scouts and found myself in the forest more and more. Just this past year, I became an Eagle Scout and graduated from the scouting program.

While I am no longer a scout, the lessons I learned from scouting will stick with me forever. I firmly believe that the youth of America, our future, deserve these same opportunities. They deserve the chance to walk through the oldest forests and discover themselves. We cannot throw away this chance so that logging companies can add more lines to their balance sheets.

I firmly call upon the Biden administration to enact stronger legislation to prevent timber companies from logging mature and old growth trees on federal land in order to protect them for future generations of Americans to enjoy.