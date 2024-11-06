In Memoriam: Celestina Manuela Leyva ‘Sally’ Padilla 1944–2024

Celestina Manuela Leyva Padilla, known to many as Sally, graced this world from May 19, 1944, until her peaceful passing on October 16, 2024. She left this life surrounded by her cherished children, grandchildren, and her lifelong friend Inge, who was like a sister to her. Named in part after her brother Manuel — who was reported missing during World War II and later found to be a prisoner of war — Sally carried the weight of his legacy in her heart. When he returned, he became her beloved older brother, but his passing many years later left an enduring void. In a poignant twist of fate, Sally took her last breath on Manuel’s birthday, forever intertwining their lives in a beautiful yet bittersweet bond.

Standing just four feet, 10 inches tall, Sally navigated life with the confidence and spirit of a giant. Known for her candidness, her honesty could catch people off guard, yet this very truthfulness drew others to her. Those who valued integrity admired her straightforwardness, loving her even more for it. Beneath her direct demeanor lay a wellspring of generosity that touched the lives of many around her.

Sally was one of the original staff members at the Friendship Adult Day Care Center, affectionately known as “Sally’s Place.” For almost 20 years, she dedicated herself to its mission. Founded in 1976 at the New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, this center became a sanctuary for families entrusting their elderly loved ones to her care. As the activities director, she ensured that every senior felt valued and respected. Her contagious laughter and warm presence filled the center with joy, extending her love and care far beyond individual interactions.

With 50 years of experience as a licensed vocational nurse specializing in geriatric nursing, Sally provided private caregiving for many individuals, particularly those with dementia and Alzheimer’s. She had a profound understanding of their unique needs and recognized that their perceptions often diverged from reality, guiding her to meet them in their world. “You can go into their world and come out; they can’t,” she would say — a testament to her empathy. By embracing their realities rather than correcting them, she provided comfort and peace — a refuge in which they could feel safe and loved as they were.

Sally was preceded in death by her son Daniel and is survived by her children: Roger (Angelica), Alex, Gail Jean, and Jeanie. She adored and held dear her 14-plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren, particularly playing a significant role in the upbringing, nurturing, and support of her grandchildren Christiana, Steven, Alyssa, and Daniel. For more than 40 years, she celebrated each family member’s birthday, preparing their favorite meals and inviting close relatives to join the festivities. Her nurturing spirit instilled values of resilience and compassion in her family, leaving an indelible mark on their lives.

Even in her final days, Sally’s quick thinking and compassion shone brightly. She saved the life of a 94-year-old man, the father of one of her children’s dear friends. This final act of heroism was a testament to her unwavering advocacy for those in need and her demand for justice in caregiving. Throughout her life, Sally used her extensive expertise in nursing to operate with a profound sense of responsibility, ensuring that her patients received not only care but dignity. Her fierce commitment to others encapsulated her essence, leaving a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Sally’s extraordinary ability to tell stories captivated those around her, whether in line at the bank or during intimate gatherings. She had a gift for reenacting events and conveying narratives — both fictional and real. If you sought a thoughtful review of a movie or a lively discussion about Chicago Med, she was the go-to person. Her insights and enthusiasm brought stories to life, making even the simplest moments memorable.

In one of her final reflections, Sally shared with a granddaughter her heartfelt acknowledgment that in those moments before leaving this earth, she was able to affirm that “we had a good time.” Indeed, a good time was had, and she was the catalyst for many of those joyful moments. This sentiment captures the happiness she brought into our lives. Sally Padilla was — and will always be — a radiant light: a mother, a grandmother, a friend, and a true blessing. In our hearts, we carry her memory, a guiding reminder of what it means to live with courage and love.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 9, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. until sunset at 136 Olive Mill Road in Montecito.