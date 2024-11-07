Help Identify Our Community’s Needs: Attend Virtual Workshop and Take Survey

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, November 7, 2024 – The County of Santa Barbara in collaboration with the Cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Goleta, invite the public to attend a virtual workshop on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, starting at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the workshop is for residents throughout Santa Barbara County to share the general unmet needs in the community, such as housing and services for seniors, the unhoused, transportation, and more. This virtual workshop is an extension of the in-person workshops offered to the public during the month of October.

If you plan on attending, please sign up here.

Another way to provide your thoughts is by taking a Community Needs Survey. Fill out this survey at https://bit.ly/SantaBarbaraCoResident by midnight on November 13th.

These public input opportunities mark the start of the public participation process to develop long term priorities for the five-year Consolidated Plan for Fiscal Year 2025-30 which begins July 1, 2025. The plan is required of local governments that apply directly for Federal funds under certain housing and community development programs, such as the CDBG Program. This Federal program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The annual Action Plan describes the activities to be undertaken during the upcoming fiscal year with the available resources.

Questions may be directed to Cassidy Le Air at cleair@cityofgoleta.org or (805) 690-5126.