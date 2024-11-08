Apply Now for Award-Winning LEAD Goleta Bilingual Community Academy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, November 7, 2024 – The City of Goleta’s award-winning LEAD Goleta Bilingual Community Academy is now taking applications for its January/February 2025 class. LEAD stands for Learn, Empower, Advocate and Discuss. LEAD Goleta recently received the prestigious Cal Cities 2024 Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in the category of Enhancing Public Trust, Ethics, and Community Involvement. Learn more here. Space is limited so don’t wait to apply for this six-week bilingual class which provides a unique up-close look at how local government works. Priority is given to Goleta residents, but the program is open to any resident of Santa Barbara County. We strongly encourage high school and college students to apply.

Take advantage of this great opportunity to learn how the City is run, in a small, intimate setting of 30 participants. You will walk away from the experience more connected to the City with a deeper understanding of how to get involved in shaping the future of Goleta – whether it’s staying informed, volunteering, applying for a Board or Commission, or even running for City Council.

Watch our short video promo to see why you should apply. The promo is also available in Spanish.

You can also watch this video recap of the January/February 2024 LEAD Goleta Bilingual Academy and learn first-hand why this program is so special.

The LEAD Goleta Academy begins on January 16, 2025, and takes place Thursday evenings from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. for six consecutive weeks. You must be able to attend all six classes to participate. The course ends on February 20, 2025, with a celebratory graduation ceremony. Most classes will be held in City Hall Council Chambers located at 130 Cremona Drive with the exception of two classes that will be at the Goleta Valley Library and Goleta Community Center.



This will be the third time that LEAD Goleta will be offered in Spanish, and the fifth overall Community Academy.

We can’t wait to meet the next LEAD Goleta Bilingual Community Academy class in January. For more information and to apply, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/LEADGoleta.