Calvin and Peter

Here is an adorable pair of bunny boys who are active, curious and lots of fun! Calvin is white with brown markings and Peter is the agouti, with coloring like a wild cottontail. These lively youngsters are best buddies and really enjoy their time together. They have good litter habits and are easy to handle. What they would most love and deserve is a loving forever home to call their own!

Martha and Marie

Martha is mother to youngster, Marie. They are devoted to one another. Both are striking tri-colored Crested American breed guinea-pigs. They are confident girls once they get to know you and enjoy cuddles in a lap, especially if refreshments are offered such as fresh greens and a bit of carrot. M & M are ready to brighten the home and melt the hearts of their new forever family!

You’ll find these 2 pairs, and many more, at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption, and don’t forget the guinea pigs! BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Magic

It’s not an illusion, Magic really is this cute! This mellow six-month-old kitten may not be able to pull a rabbit out of a hat or pull a coin out from behind your ear, but she can make you fall in love with her! Magic is a very sweet and loving girl who enjoys being petted and spending quality time curled up next to the people she loves.

Want to do a magic trick of your own by making Magic disappear from our shelter and appear in your home? Come visit her at our Santa Barbara campus! We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.