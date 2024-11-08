Governor Newsom Convenes a Special Session of the Legislature to Protect California Values

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation convening a special session of the California Legislature to safeguard California values and fundamental rights in the face of an incoming Trump administration. The special session will focus on bolstering California legal resources to protect civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate action, and immigrant families.

This is the first of several actions by the Newsom Administration, in partnership with the Legislature, as the Governor begins shoring up California’s defenses against an incoming federal administration that has threatened the state on multiple fronts.

“No matter what the incoming Administration has in store, California will keep moving forward,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “We’ve been through this before, and we stand ready to defend your rights and protect California values. We’re working closely with the Governor and the Legislature to shore up our defenses and ensure we have the resources we need to take on each fight as it comes.”

“Voters sent a clear message this election, and we need to lean-in and listen,” said Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Hollister). “But we also must be prepared to defend California values, no matter the challenges ahead, so it makes sense to consider the Governor’s proposal. I’m ready to fight harder than ever for opportunity, equality and a Golden State that works for each and every resident.”

“We learned a lot about former President Trump in his first term — he’s petty, vindictive, and will do what it takes to get his way no matter how dangerous the policy may be,” said Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire (D-North Coast). “California has come too far and accomplished too much to simply surrender and accept his dystopian vision for America. This is why we’re moving with speed and investing in our legal defense. This is an important first step in protecting our progress and the values that make this state great. We’ll be working with the Assembly and the Governor in the months ahead to ensure the rights of all Californians are safeguarded.”

Special Session

The special session responds to the public statements and proposals put forward by President-elect Trump and his advisors, and actions taken during his first term in office — an agenda that could erode essential freedoms and individual rights, including women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights. A special session allows for expedited action that will best protect California and its values from attacks. The special session will begin December 2, when the Legislature convenes.

The Governor has outlined several urgent priorities to be defended in this special session by bolstering legal defenses against federal actions. The Governor’s proclamation calls for legislation to provide additional resources to the California Department of Justice and other state entities to pursue robust affirmative litigation against any unlawful actions by the incoming Trump Administration, as well as defend against federal lawsuits aimed at undermining California’s laws and policies. The funding will support the ability to immediately file litigation and seek injunctive relief against unlawful federal actions.

How we got here

Since 2019, Governor Newsom and the Legislature have defended progress, expanded civil rights, and protected California values. Governor Newsom has taken nation-leading action to safeguard reproductive freedom by signing over 25 bills protecting and expanding access, investing more than $200 million to support patients and providers, and passing a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights, including abortion and contraception. On immigrant protection, California has advanced policies that support immigrant families, and is investing in their protection. Tackling the climate crisis, the state has invested $45 billion, resulting in substantial progress like surpassing electricity demand with clean energy and bolstering battery storage capacity. Governor Newsom has championed LGBTQ+ rights for over two decades, culminating in legislative achievements and the successful repeal of Prop 8, ensuring marriage equality in the state constitution in 2024.