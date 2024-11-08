Holiday Lights Shine Bright in Old Town Following Celebratory LIGHTS, CAMERA, STROLL Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, November 8, 2024 – The holiday lights are ON in Old Town Goleta and close to 200 community members gathered last night, November 7th, in front of the Goleta Community Center to celebrate the historic moment. Nineteen light posts wrapped in colorful garland with shooting star lights now line Hollister Avenue for the holiday season and will be a great addition to the Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade coming up on Saturday, December 7th at 6:00 p.m. The City of Goleta held a LIGHTS, CAMERA, STROLL event to welcome the lights to Old Town and kick off the GoodLandGoodShopping season.

In her first speech since being newly re-elected, Mayor Paula Perotte said, “The holiday season is a time of joy, wonder and expectation and we are all so glad you are here to be part of this magical memory. It’s also only fitting that the group that has put on our beloved holiday parade for many years is also largely responsible for bringing these beautiful lights to Old Town for all of us to enjoy all season long as we drive down Hollister Avenue.”

The Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club secured $30,000 in funding and donated the lights, garland and parade banners to the City to bring joy to the community for years to come.

Ed Holdren who has been a member of the Lions Club for 38 years, and is the Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade Coordinator, said it would not have been possible without the generous support from the Goleta Valley Community Center (GVCC) Organization. He said, “The lights are going to be a positive addition to the Old Town Goleta holiday spirit.” Ed also had everyone put their hands together for the Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club for the 80 years they have been supporting different endeavors in Goleta. The Lions Club is looking for volunteers for the Goleta Holiday Parade on December 7, for more information and to sign up, go to GoletaHolidayParade.org.

Attendees danced the night away to the beats played by award-winning DJ Darla Bea and enjoyed photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus who traveled all the way from the North Pole for the historic event. Photo booth gallery available here.

2nd District Councilmember James Kyriaco officially kicked off the GoodLandGoodShopping season and encouraged attendees to stroll down Hollister Avenue, enjoy the lights and visit Old Town businesses. He said, “Old Town is everyone’s downtown and so many of our local Goleta downtown businesses wanted to be part of this special moment for our City. Thank you for being here, now let’s go take a stroll!”

A map of 17 business participating in the stroll with special offerings was handed out. Thank you to everyone who participated. View a list of the participating businesses here. An easy way to shop Goleta this holiday season is to visit the City’s online business directory GoodLandGoodShopping.com.

Shop EveryTown, who tabled at the event, provides another easy way to make shopping local easy. Download the free app and learn about reward and challenges to support local businesses.

A special thanks to the Lions Club members for handing out cookies and hot cocoa courtesy of Holdren’s Steak and Seafood.

