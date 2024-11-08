Organic Soup Kitchen Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary with a Farm to Table November 16, 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, November 7, 2024: Organic Soup Kitchen will host a 15 Year Anniversary Farm to Table Celebration on November 16, 2024 from 5–8pm at the beautiful oceanfront Cabrillo Pavilion. The event will feature hand crafted cuisine and wines from the county’s finest farms and vineyards, live music and a silent auction and raffle. All funds raised will support Organic Soup Kitchen’s first-of-its-kind Medically Tailored Meals Program.

“15 years is a milestone only made possible by the unstoppable dedication and support of our donors, volunteers, referring agencies, farm partners, businesses and community members,” says Executive Director, Anthony Carroccio. “Together, we’ve served more than 3 million bowls to those in need, and we look forward to working with our community to serve the next 3 million.”

As the demand for nutrition and food security skyrockets, Organic Soup Kitchen has launched a groundbreaking new program in collaboration with CenCal Health. Organic Soup Kitchen is now the first local provider of Medically Tailored Meals to CenCal Health members in Santa Barbara County. This program will dramatically increase access to lifesaving nutrition to improve health outcomes and reduce the burden of medical care costs on individuals and families in our community.

Established in 2009, Organic Soup Kitchen has stood at the forefront of the food is medicine movement with the vision that everyone deserves access to nutrition that improves their health. What started as a pot of soup in the park is now a community safety net providing lifesaving nutrition countywide to 40,000+ low income individuals annually recovering from cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other chronic illnesses.

Organic Soup Kitchen is one of only 10% of nonprofits in the US to achieve platinum status on Guidestar and Charity Navigator and is a proud member of 1% for the Planet. To learn more and purchase Farm to Table tickets, visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org.