Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Celebrate Milestone Graduation Ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission (SBRM) is pleased to announce its upcoming Graduation Ceremony and Reception, scheduled for Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 5:00 PM. The event will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 736 W Islay St., Santa Barbara.

This ceremony honors individuals who have successfully completed SBRM’s comprehensive 12-month Residential Treatment Program, marking a significant step in their journey toward recovery and personal transformation. The program, established in 1997, has recently celebrated its 1,000th graduate, underscoring its enduring impact on the community.

“Reaching this milestone of 1,000 graduates is a testament to the resilience of our program participants and the unwavering support of our community,” said Rolf Geyling, President of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “Each graduate’s journey from addiction to recovery is a powerful story of hope and renewal.”

The evening will feature personal testimonies from the graduates, highlighting their experiences and the transformative role SBRM has played in their lives. Family members, friends, and community supporters are invited to join in celebrating these achievements.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Location: Calvary Baptist Church, 736 W Islay St., Santa Barbara, CA

The ceremony is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. A reception will follow, providing an opportunity to congratulate the graduates and learn more about SBRM’s ongoing efforts to combat homelessness and addiction in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

This 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 59 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. It is the only emergency shelter that is open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. The Mission annually provides over 100,000 meals and more than 45,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place to turn. The Mission’s 12-month Residential Recovery Program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health, and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a non-medical facility. The Mission receives no government funding.