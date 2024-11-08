Tis the Season for GoodLandGoodShopping.com Online Business Directory

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, November 8, 2024 – The holiday season is coming up and the City of Goleta wants to remind our community about our GoodLandGoodShopping.com online business directory. GoodLandGoodShopping.com serves as a hub for discovering and supporting local businesses. With over 900 businesses listed, there is something for everyone, from boutique stores and family-owned restaurants to professional services and apparel. Whether you’re in need of a specific service or simply looking to explore what Goleta has to offer, GoodLandGoodShopping.com is the perfect place to start your search.

The online business directory is a free resource that includes a map view to see where each business is located, a search feature, and filter options to easily find what you are looking for. Watch our video promo to find out more, available in English and Spanish.

For businesses located within the City of Goleta with a business license, you are automatically included. However, we encourage you to take a moment and customize your free listing to gain more exposure. You can add your logo, social media links, promotions, photo galleries, and more. City staff will review and approve the listing before it is published. View a short tutorial on how to edit your business or add your business.

In addition to promoting our business directory, the City is also launching a #GoodLandGoodShopping social media campaign starting on November 15, 2024, through the New Year. Look each weekday on our Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) pages to see what Goleta business is featured. If you want to see your favorite Goleta business featured, send an email to PIO@CityofGoleta.org.

Thank you for shopping local and supporting our local economy!