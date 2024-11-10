Just Another Empire and Budding Autocracy

In the aftermath of Trump’s rout we now must face ourselves with harsh clarity: a stark outline in the dark mirror of our times. We’re an aging empire and wobbling with erratic leadership at top. Time to just own up — we aren’t that kind and cuddly American hegemony of yore, much-caressed after World War II and the Marshall Plan. We’re in a conflicted period of apathy and imperial decline, alternating with working-class rage and then aggressive lunges, like supporting Israel’s expanding bloody wars.

So let’s face it — Donald J. Trump, the 45th and presumptive 47th President of the United State — this character accurately reflects America. Or, reflects the character of at least 51 percent of us.

Deal with it: This is what we are.

We’ve lived in this “military democracy” for nearly 80 years, we like the fruits of empire and importing cheaper foreign goods and living oh-so-well. We’ll cut international deals and treaties as best suits our own narrow national interests. No more of this Biden-era crap about “leader of the free world” or “defenders of democracy” — we’ll cut off Ukraine (giving the eastern region to Putin), abandon or sabotage NATO, and redouble our plundering of mother earth’s resources.

Modern German philosopher Bettina Stangneth has merciless words for benumbed citizens in Germany, Russia, and the U.S.A.:

People voted for Hitler as they voted for Putin and Trump because they didn’t want to give up their own privileges. This isn’t a matter of ignorance. They understand exactly the price of enlightenment: that the equality of humankind means the equality of humankind, and not only after I’ve secured my own comfort. I too must obey moral laws. (As quoted in Susan Neiman’s “Learning from the Germans”)

Many of us don’t want to diminish our own comfort or our economic and cultural advantages. Voters for #47 wanted to go back to a mythical American golden age that never was, and the rest of us have been dragged along. Instead of strength with honor it’s weakness with dishonor as we maltreat allies like Ukraine, oblige Germany to turn to Putin again, and face our own selfishness. “Fortress America” here we come!