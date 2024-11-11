C.A. Votes Can Help Keep the House!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Several House races in CA are too close to call and the campaigns need to “cure” ballots in their districts!



What is Curing?

Curing ballots means reaching our to (1) let Democratic voters that their ballot was rejected because their signature did not match the signature on file and (2) advise them on how/when to cure it. Curing ensures that EVERY VOTE IS COUNTED!



We can help secure key CA Congress seats in two ways:

Donate – the campaigns have opened special funds, which will be used to pay for each race’s ballot curing programs, preparations for a recount, and to staff the effort to reach voters.

– the campaigns have opened special funds, which will be used to pay for each race’s ballot curing programs, preparations for a recount, and to staff the effort to reach voters. Volunteer – we can make phone calls to voters to alert them that their ballot has not been counted and tell them the steps they need to take to cure their ballots.

The DCCC has flagged four Red to Blue races in CA that should be prioritized, and 3 of these races (Whitesides, Rollins and Gray) are candidates we have supported this election cycle! Please help take them over the line.

Will Rollins (CA 41)

Calvert 51.4% Rollins 48.6%, 24% votes reported

DONATE

VOLUNTEER

Adam Gray (CA 13)

Duarte 51.3%, Gray 48.7%, 43% votes reported

DONATE

VOLUNTEER

Derek Tran (CA 45)

Steel 51.5%, Tran 48.9%, 20% votes reported

DONATE

VOLUNTEER

George Whitesides (CA 27)

Garcia 50.9%, Whitesides 49.1%, 16% votes reported

DONATE

George has now opened a new campaign fund which will be used to pay for their ballot-curing program, preparations for a recount, and the staff they need to reach all of these voters. They need to raise another $200,000 to aid in this process!

(Virtual volunteer opportunities have been filled)

This curing process can work! For example, Sen. Jacky Rosen (NV) just won her narrow victory in part due to ballot curing efforts. And Will Rollins alerted us that, as of Sat they have identified 2,081 Dem voters who need their ballot cured.

Even though it is a long shot for us to Win the House, WE NEED THESE VOICES IN CONGRESS to fight for all of us, and we need the Republican majority to be as small as possible.



Thank you for everything you have done this cycle!