Santa Barbara Dojo’s 14h Annual Basket Brigade Unites Community to Feed Families in Need This Thanksgiving

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – November 6, 2024 – In the spirit of giving and community support, Santa Barbara Dojo is thrilled to announce the 14th Annual Basket Brigade, a heartfelt initiative to bring Thanksgiving meals to families in need. Scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Santa Barbara Dojo, located at 122 East Gutierrez Street, this year’s event aims to surpass previous years by distributing over 250 Thanksgiving meal baskets to families across the Santa Barbara area.

The concept of the Basket Brigade began in 1993 in Gig Harbor, Washington, when a group of residents joined together to provide Thanksgiving meals for a few families in need. Today, it has grown into a national movement, providing thousands of families with meals each year. Santa Barbara Dojo introduced the Basket Brigade to the local community in 2010, inspired by the desire to uplift families during tough economic times. Since its inception, Santa Barbara Dojo has distributed over 12,000 Thanksgiving meals to local residents, a mission that continues to grow through the unwavering support of the dojo community.

“This year, we are driven to make an even larger impact. Our school has just over 250 members and their families, and our goal is to reach 250 families that can use a complete Thanksgiving meal,” said Master Wilfred Austin Curtis, Owner and Head Instructor at Santa Barbara Dojo. “Our dojo community is a compassionate community, reflecting the values of the martial arts taught at our school. We are a powerful force for good, and together, we expect to provide over 250 families with the comfort of a Thanksgiving meal. It’s a small way to show our gratitude for this community and help alleviate some of the burdens many face.”

Each Thanksgiving basket contains everything necessary for a traditional meal, serving families of up to five and allowing them to enjoy the holiday with one less worry. Volunteers from the dojo and the broader Santa Barbara community come together each year to assemble and deliver these baskets, a tangible reminder of the community’s commitment to lifting each other up.

In its efforts to expand its capacity, this year Santa Barbara Dojo accepted sponsorships. Eleven local companies are sponsoring this year’s Basket Brigade, with significant sponsorships from three local businesses and a family. These significant contributions allow the school to reach more families. They include The Almeroth Family, Pathway Dental Group, Trusted Legal, and Young Construction. “As a company that has benefited from the Santa Barbara Community, it is very important that we be part of the solutions that make this a great place to live,” added Jeremy Beaucheminof Young Construction Company, a locally owned firm doing business in Santa Barbara since 1978. “We realize that there are still many families, families with children whose parents may have two jobs, that have a difficult time being able to enjoy this one special holiday. We appreciate Santa Barbara Dojo taking this initiative, and we are more than excited to be part of the Basket Brigade.”

“We host this event every year because it embodies our mission to strengthen families and foster community connection,” added Master Melodee Meyer, co-owner of Santa Barbara Dojo and the originator of the Basket Brigade tradition at the dojo. “Thanksgiving is a time for joy and gratitude, and we’re honored to be able to share that with those who need it most. And we are especially thankful for the support of Young Construction, Pathway Dental Group, The Almeroth Family, and Trusted Legal. We invite everyone to join us in making a difference on November 23. We also would like to remind everyone that it is never too late to make a donation to this great cause.”

Santa Barbara Dojo extends its gratitude to the many sponsors, community partners, and individuals who make the Basket Brigade possible each year. Their contributions are instrumental, and with a donation of just $75, anyone can sponsor a Thanksgiving meal for a family of five. Those interested in supporting this initiative can learn more or make a donation by visiting https://kbx.es/donate2024.

About Santa Barbara Dojo

Santa Barbara Dojo, founded in 2002, is a family-oriented martial arts academy dedicated to building resilience, family values, and character through self-defense training. Located in downtown Santa Barbara, the dojo offers martial arts and fitness classes for all ages, with a mission centered on empowering families and fostering a stronger, more caring community. For more information, please visit SantaBarbaraDojo.com or call (805) 963-6233.