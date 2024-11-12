Once I turned down the screen-brightness and squinted through the glaring light of the Democratic Party ruins, I was able to make out what appeared to be (my fellow) lefties in a state of shell-shocked denial and self-righteous indignation. Let us now apply the metaphorical slap to return them to their senses.

While the election was lost, it was not stolen. Hard questions must be asked. How were they so out of touch? How were they so far off the pulse of the population? How were they so wrong?

I am a proud leftie, though I appear to be in the minority that does not believe being a progressive and being a realist are mutually exclusive.

By definition, a party elected by the majority should represent the many — not the few. Hopefully the Democrats have learned their lesson: Electoral success hinges on them returning to their home-turf of sensible progressive left-leaning centrism and not pandering to a hard-left cultural ideology.

In politics, second place is first of the losers and, clearly, the Democrats have lost their touch.