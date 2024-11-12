I am here to say that I support the California Coastal Commission in their effort to disallow an ever-increasing number of rocket launches as Elon Musk is demanding. On the evening of October 19, we were awakened from sleep at 10:13 p.m. by a tremendously loud boom that shook the house. I live in the City of Santa Barbara.

This explosion of noise was frightening. We cannot imagine having to put up with more of these launches, not only from a personal point of view but in relation to the damage to the environment plus the closure of public beaches whenever there is a launch, which may be elongated because of launch postponements.

The Coastal Commission should not let Musk get away with this. It is their responsibility to protect our coast.

Wed Nov 13, 2024 | 06:20am
