I am here to say that I support the California Coastal Commission in their effort to disallow an ever-increasing number of rocket launches as Elon Musk is demanding. On the evening of October 19, we were awakened from sleep at 10:13 p.m. by a tremendously loud boom that shook the house. I live in the City of Santa Barbara.

This explosion of noise was frightening. We cannot imagine having to put up with more of these launches, not only from a personal point of view but in relation to the damage to the environment plus the closure of public beaches whenever there is a launch, which may be elongated because of launch postponements.

The Coastal Commission should not let Musk get away with this. It is their responsibility to protect our coast.